HKO-WHL-Sums-Portland-Spokane
Winterhawks 6, Chiefs 5
First Period
1. Portland, Fromm-Delorme 1 (Smythe, O'Brien) 2:19.
2. Portland, Newkirk 1 (Jarvis, Bevington) 3:51.
3. Spokane, Atchison 1 (unassisted) 8:42.
4. Spokane, McGrew 1 (Zummack, Gallagher) 13:48.
5. Portland, Jarvis 1 (Bevington) 17:51.
Penalties — Quigley Por (cross checking) 5:54; Nolan Por (interference) 12:01; Startsev Spo (interference) 13:08.
Second Period
6. Spokane, Russell 1 (Gallagher) 3:09 (pp).
7. Spokane, Zummack 1 (Beckman, McGrew) 5:37.
8. Portland, Gilliss 1 (Brøndberg, Quigley) 10:31 (pp).
Penalties — Ludvig Por (double minor, roughing) 0:14; Newkirk Por, King Spo (roughing) 0:14; Startsev Spo (hooking) 8:37; Finley Spo (delay of game) 9:17; Atchison Spo (slashing) 14:15.
Third Period
9. Portland, Fromm-Delorme 2 (O'Brien, Newkirk) 3:31 (pp).
10. Spokane, Russell 2 (Hughes, King) 5:44 (pp).
11. Portland, Pasternak 1 (Brøndberg, Quigley) 12:04 (pp).
Penalties — Russell Spo (cross checking) 1:48; Atchison Spo (mouthguard) 3:31; Nolan Por (interference) 5:15; King Spo (kneeing) 10:50; McGrew Spo (slashing) 10:50; Pasternak Por (hooking) 15:46; Jarvis Por (roughing) 16:23; Larson Spo (elbowing) 16:23; Ludvig Por (slashing) 17:39.
Shots on goal by
|Portland
|10
|13
|8
|_
|31
|Spokane
|9
|11
|7
|_
|27
Goal — Portland: Hofer (W, ). Spokane: Klassen (10 shots, 7 saves), Parík (L, 0:00 second, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Portland: 3-7; Spokane: 2-7.
Referees — Ryan O'Keeffe, Mark Pearce. Linesmen — Trevor Beaton, Cameron Wetmore.
Attendance — 00 at Spokane.