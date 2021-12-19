HKO-WHL-Sums-Portland-Spokane

Winterhawks 4, Chiefs 1 First Period No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 Litke Por (interference) 2:19; Weinstein Spo (tripping) 10:42; Cheveldayoff Spo (holding) 16:15. Second Period 1. Portland, Hanus 7 (Kozak, Fromm-Delorme) 0:30. 2. Portland, Dureau 8 (Kozak) 4:04 (pp). 3. Spokane, Fricker 1 (Proske, Bertholet) 14:13 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Sward Spo (delay of game) 4:00; Cheveldayoff Spo (roughing) 5:15; Smythe Por (interference) 13:56; Br\u00f8ndberg Por (high sticking) 18:44; Alscher Por, Atchison Spo (roughing) 19:55. Third Period 4. Portland, Thompson 1 (Stefan) 10:17. 5. Portland, Stefan 11 (Hanas) 12:40. Penalties \u2014 Fromm-Delorme Por (holding) 12:51; Larson Spo (hooking) 13:37; Crampton Spo (interference) 16:53; Cagnoni Por, Gizowski Spo (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 19:24. Shots on goal by Portland 6 13 17 _ 36 Spokane 6 9 7 _ 22 Goal \u2014 Portland: Giannuzzi (W, ). Spokane: Beaupit (L, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Portland: 1-5; Spokane: 1-4. Referees \u2014 Graedy Hamilton, Bobby Jo Love. Linesmen \u2014 Tim Plamondon, Michael McGowan. Attendance \u2014 4,229 at Spokane.