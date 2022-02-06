HKO-WHL-Sums-Portland-Spokane

Winterhawks 7, Chiefs 3 First Period 1. Portland, Dureau 9 (Kozak, Hanas) 5:08 (pp). 2. Spokane, Crampton 1 (Hughes, Bertholet) 13:40. 3. Spokane, Bertholet 16 (McCarry, Hughes) 13:55. 4. Portland, Chyzowski 7 (Alscher) 14:19. 5. Portland, Dureau 10 (Hanas, Hanus) 17:27 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Hanas Por (roughing) 0:35; Lane Spo (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 4:11; Weinstein Spo (cross checking) 7:39; Bevington Por (high sticking) 9:36; Gudelj Spo (cross checking) 16:01. Second Period 6. Spokane, Sward 7 (McCarry, Bertholet) 4:43. 7. Portland, Hanus 10 (Dureau, Kozak) 5:09 (pp). 8. Portland, Nguyen 10 (Litke, Cagnoni) 9:01 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Lane Spo (slashing; misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 4:50; Litke Por, Lane Spo (roughing) 4:50; Weinstein Spo (interference) 7:07; Streek Spo (boarding) 10:55; Klassen Por (hooking) 14:47. Third Period 9. Portland, Stefan 23 (Smythe, Klassen) 1:16. 10. Portland, Dureau 11 (Litke) 13:32. Penalties \u2014 Alscher Por (cross checking) 16:02. Shots on goal by Portland 17 14 15 _ 46 Spokane 9 6 4 _ 19 Goal \u2014 Portland: Giannuzzi (W, ). Spokane: Beaupit (L, ), Panghli (0:00 third, 15 shots, 13 saves). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Portland: 4-7; Spokane: 0-5. Referees \u2014 Bobby Jo Love, Graedy Hamilton. Linesmen \u2014 Tim Plamondon, Michael McGowan. Attendance \u2014 4,507 at Spokane.