Blades 4, Raiders 2

First Period

1. Saskatoon, Huber 15 (Crnkovic, Walford) 12:06 (pp).

Penalties — Guhle Pa (holding) 10:51.

Second Period

2. Prince Albert, Wiesblatt 23 (Usau, Nachbaur) 3:40.

Penalties — Masella Pa (roughing) 9:41.

Third Period

3. Saskatoon, Robins 30 (unassisted) 12:42.

4. Saskatoon, Robins 31 (Walford, Wouters) 15:43 (pp).

5. Saskatoon, Crnkovic 17 (Fasko-Rudas) 18:43 (en).

6. Prince Albert, Allan 2 (Herman) 19:56.

Penalties — Huber Sas (delay of game) 6:38; Usau Pa (high sticking) 15:08.

Shots on goal by

Prince Albert 8 9 9 _ 26
Saskatoon 11 8 8 _ 27

Goal — Prince Albert: Paddock (L, ). Saskatoon: Maier (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Prince Albert: 0-1; Saskatoon: 2-3.

Referees — Adam Byblow, Allan Scott. Linesmen — Greg Sarauer, Levi Schutz.

Attendance — 4,699 at Saskatoon.