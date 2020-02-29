https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/HKO-WHL-Sums-Prince-Albert-Saskatoon-15094184.php
HKO-WHL-Sums-Prince Albert-Saskatoon
Blades 4, Raiders 2
First Period
1. Saskatoon, Huber 15 (Crnkovic, Walford) 12:06 (pp).
Penalties — Guhle Pa (holding) 10:51.
Second Period
2. Prince Albert, Wiesblatt 23 (Usau, Nachbaur) 3:40.
Penalties — Masella Pa (roughing) 9:41.
Third Period
3. Saskatoon, Robins 30 (unassisted) 12:42.
4. Saskatoon, Robins 31 (Walford, Wouters) 15:43 (pp).
5. Saskatoon, Crnkovic 17 (Fasko-Rudas) 18:43 (en).
6. Prince Albert, Allan 2 (Herman) 19:56.
Penalties — Huber Sas (delay of game) 6:38; Usau Pa (high sticking) 15:08.
Shots on goal by
|Prince Albert
|8
|9
|9
|_
|26
|Saskatoon
|11
|8
|8
|_
|27
Goal — Prince Albert: Paddock (L, ). Saskatoon: Maier (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Prince Albert: 0-1; Saskatoon: 2-3.
Referees — Adam Byblow, Allan Scott. Linesmen — Greg Sarauer, Levi Schutz.
Attendance — 4,699 at Saskatoon.
View Comments