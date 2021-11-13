HKO-WHL-Sums-Prince Albert-Swift Current

Raiders 4, Broncos 1 First Period 1. Prince Albert, Herman 3 (Wiesblatt, Kosior) 5:58. 2. Prince Albert, Peekeekoot 2 (Wilson) 12:37. Penalties - Davies Sc (slashing) 19:47. Second Period 3. Prince Albert, Peekeekoot 3 (Aquilon, Kosior) 1:42 (pp). 4. Swift Current, Pickering 3 (Filmon, Bettahar) 9:01 (pp). Penalties - King Sc (tripping) 3:12; Laventure Pa (holding) 8:39; Aquilon Pa, Davies Sc (roughing) 8:39; Kosior Pa, Wyrostok Sc (roughing) 14:17; Wyrostok Sc (kneeing) 19:37. Third Period 5. Prince Albert, Laventure 4 (unassisted) 19:37 (en). Penalties - Aquilon Pa (roughing) 5:43; Sanders Pa, Burzynski Sc (roughing) 9:42; Gould Sc (delay of game) 13:28. Shots on goal by Prince Albert 9 13 10 _ 32 Swift Current 4 6 6 _ 16 Goal - Prince Albert: Serhyenko (W, ). Swift Current: Dyck (L, ). Power plays (goals-chances) - Prince Albert: 1-4; Swift Current: 1-2. Referees - Fraser Lawrence, Levi Schutz. Linesmen - Sean Dufour, Logan Tisdale. Attendance - 1,337 at Swift Current.