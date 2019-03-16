Cougars 5, Blazers 4 (OT)

First Period

1. Prince George, Rhinehart 5 (Mikhalchuk, Leppard) 4:13.

2. Kamloops, Mohr 8 (Zary, Loewen) 15:02.

Penalties — Maser Pg (roughing) 4:56; Zazula Kam (hooking) 10:20.

Second Period

3. Kamloops, Appelt 5 (Onyebuchi, Franklin) 4:59.

Penalties — Stuart Kam (slashing) 9:11; Onyebuchi Kam (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 12:15; MacLean Pg, Onyebuchi Kam (major, major-fighting) 12:15.

Third Period

4. Prince George, Mikhalchuk 23 (Curtis) 1:11.

5. Prince George, Curtis 13 (Mikhalchuk) 6:51.

6. Prince George, MacLean 5 (unassisted) 9:50.

7. Kamloops, Sopotyk 13 (Zary, Schmiemann) 13:39 (pp).

8. Kamloops, Zary 23 (Franklin, Centazzo) 19:04.

Penalties — MacLean Pg (interference) 7:40; Lakusta Pg (interference) 12:38.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Shots on goal by

Prince George 7 13 8 1 _ 29
Kamloops 9 10 10 1 _ 30

Goal — Prince George: Gauthier (W, ). Kamloops: Garand (28 shots, 24 saves).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Prince George: 0-3; Kamloops: 1-3.

Referees — Kevin Bennett, Mark Pearce. Linesmen — Ron Dietterle, Spencer Lockert.

Attendance — 4,629 at Kamloops.