HKO-WHL-Sums-Prince George-Kamloops
Blazers 6, Cougars 3
First Period
1. Kamloops, Martin 12 (Hughes, Schmiemann) 0:50.
2. Kamloops, Franklin 28 (Zary, Centazzo) 1:22 (pp).
3. Kamloops, Centazzo 42 (Martin, Zary) 2:37 (pp).
4. Kamloops, Stuart 8 (Baragano, Kuefler) 7:31.
5. Kamloops, Stankoven 28 (unassisted) 9:41.
Penalties — Schoettler Pg (double minor, high sticking) 1:13; Stuart Kam (slashing) 19:46.
Second Period
6. Prince George, Mikhalchuk 11 (Colina, Schoettler) 1:10 (pp).
Penalties — Strange Kam (kneeing) 0:23; Colina Pg (slashing) 10:10; Koffer Pg, Hughes Kam (major, major-fighting) 18:30; Hooker Pg (interference) 18:30.
Third Period
7. Kamloops, Schmiemann 5 (Stankoven, Pillar) 4:04 (pp).
8. Prince George, Kaddoura 4 (Samson, Koffer) 16:47 (pp).
9. Prince George, Boyle 3 (Dowhaniuk, Eastman) 18:47.
Penalties — Zary Kam (hooking) 0:08; Samson Pg (holding) 2:23; Upper Pg (high sticking) 4:51; Belton Kam (interference) 11:10; Stankoven Kam (charging) 15:30; Maser Pg, Schmiemann Kam (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 16:14.
Shots on goal by
|Prince George
|5
|4
|6
|_
|15
|Kamloops
|15
|9
|7
|_
|31
Goal — Prince George: Brennan (L, ), Gauthier (7:31 first, 23 shots, 21 saves). Kamloops: Ramsay (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Prince George: 2-5; Kamloops: 3-6.
Referees — Ryan O'Keefe, Jeff Ingram. Linesmen — Riley Balson, Nick Albinati.
Attendance — 4,178 at Kamloops.