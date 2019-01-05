HKO-WHL-Sums-Prince George-Kelowna
Cougars 2, Rockets 1 (SO)
First Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Topping Kel (hooking) 3:36; Chizen Kel (cross checking) 5:39.
Second Period
1. Kelowna, Bruggen-Cate 4 (Zablocki) 14:28 (pp).
Penalties — Leppard Pg (cross checking) 2:03; Kohner Pg (tripping) 7:33; Lakusta Pg (high sticking) 14:24; Zablocki Kel (tripping) 16:45.
Third Period
2. Prince George, Leppard 8 (Rhinehart, Toman) 10:47 (pp).
Penalties — Mattson Kel (kneeing) 0:36; Zabransky Kel (tripping) 9:10.
Overtime
No Scoring.
Penalties — None.
Shootout — Prince George wins 2-1
Kelowna: Ernst miss, Foote goal, Mattson miss.
Prince George: Browne miss, Mikhalchuk goal, Upper goal.
Shots on goal by
|Prince George
|11
|7
|9
|1
|_
|29
|Kelowna
|8
|13
|1
|5
|_
|27
Goal — Prince George: Gauthier (W, ). Kelowna: Porter (28 shots, 27 saves).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Prince George: 1-5; Kelowna: 1-3.
Referees — Ryan O'Keefe, Steve Papp. Linesmen — Layne Richardson, Cody Wanner.
Attendance — 5,215 at Kelowna.