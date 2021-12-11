HKO-WHL-Sums-Prince George-Kelowna

Cougars 3, Rockets 2

First Period

1. Prince George, Bowie 7 (Samson, Thornton) 3:31.

2. Kelowna, Cristall 5 (Lee, McMillen) 7:43 (pp).

Penalties — Prince George bench (too many men, served by Eastman) 7:37; MacAdams Pg (hooking) 13:51.

Second Period

3. Prince George, Armstrong 7 (Kmec) 5:16.

4. Prince George, Kmec 2 (unassisted) 10:37.

Penalties — Graham Kel (interference) 3:14; Singer Pg, Lee Kel (roughing) 17:51.

Third Period

5. Kelowna, Graham 6 (McMillen, Flamand) 16:54.

Penalties — Heidt Pg (tripping) 1:04; Armstrong Pg (kneeing) 7:22; MacAdams Pg (hooking) 12:18; Armstrong Pg (charging) 14:24.

Shots on goal by

Prince George 11 9 2 _ 22 Kelowna 9 8 22 _ 39

Goal — Prince George: Brennan (W, ), Gauthier (3:11 third, 19 shots, 18 saves). Kelowna: Knight (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Prince George: 0-1; Kelowna: 1-6.

Referees — Corey Koop, Bobby Jo Love. Linesmen — Dustin Minty, Cody Wanner.

Attendance — 4,062 at Kelowna.