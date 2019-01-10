HKO-WHL-Sums-Prince George-Spokane
Chiefs 4, Cougars 2
First Period
1. Spokane, Reid 6 (Kral, Toporowski) 4:23 (pp).
2. Spokane, Smith 4 (Anderson-Dolan) 13:43 (pp).
Penalties — Crossley Pg (slashing) 2:27; Atchison Spo (slashing) 9:39; Sander Pg (tripping) 13:36.
Second Period
3. Prince George, Lakusta 5 (Leppard, Crossley) 0:31.
Penalties — Gabruch Spo (tripping) 2:50.
Third Period
4. Spokane, Smith 17 (Zummack, McIndoe) 12:56.
5. Prince George, Maser 13 (Lakusta, Leppard) 18:50.
6. Spokane, McGrew 17 (Beckman, Smith) 19:48 (en).
Penalties — None.
Shots on goal by
|Prince George
|4
|6
|7
|_
|17
|Spokane
|12
|8
|7
|_
|27
Goal — Prince George: Gauthier (L, ), DiLaura (18:50 third, 0 shots, 0 saves), Gauthier (19:48 third, 0 shots, 0 saves). Spokane: Klassen (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Prince George: 0-2; Spokane: 2-2.
Referees — Mike Campbell, Ian Jendro. Linesmen — Anthony Guzzo, Jackson Kozari.
Attendance — 3,223 at Spokane.