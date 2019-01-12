HKO-WHL-Sums-Red Deer-Brandon
Rebels 5, Wheat Kings 3
First Period
1. Red Deer, Hausinger 13 (Davis, Douglas) 8:03 (pp).
2. Brandon, McCartney 12 (Mattheos) 9:20.
Penalties — Herauf Rd (roughing) 6:34; Sekundiak Bdn (double minor, high sticking) 6:34.
Second Period
3. Red Deer, Morozoff 7 (Davis, Smith) 7:52.
4. Red Deer, Douglas 11 (Johnson, Tarzwell) 8:55.
5. Red Deer, Davis 13 (Alexeyev, Hagel) 17:08 (pp).
6. Brandon, Mattheos 27 (Burzan, Reinhardt) 17:23.
Penalties — Sakowich Rd (high sticking) 1:56; McCartney Bdn (slew-footing) 13:07; Thorpe Bdn (tripping) 16:02; Sass Rd (delay of game) 18:24.
Third Period
7. Red Deer, Hausinger 14 (Barteaux, Davis) 1:01.
8. Brandon, Mattheos 28 (Wytinck) 8:34.
Penalties — Sekundiak Bdn (high sticking) 5:28; Greig Bdn (hooking) 8:12; Hagel Rd (embellishment) 8:12; Reinhardt Bdn (roughing) 19:50.
Shots on goal by
|Red Deer
|10
|15
|6
|_
|31
|Brandon
|9
|3
|13
|_
|25
Goal — Red Deer: Anders (W, ). Brandon: Patera (L, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Red Deer: 2-6; Brandon: 0-2.
Referees — Troy Murray, Colin Watt. Linesmen — Kelsey Mahoney, Neal Prokop.
Attendance — 3,869 at Brandon.