HKO-WHL-Sums-Regina-Tri-City
Americans 5, Pats 4
First Period
1. Tri-City, Lambert 10 (Bouchard) 3:25.
2. Tri-City, Zazula 4 (Mutala, Hrabik) 17:00 (pp).
Penalties — Chorney Reg, Ferguson Tc (roughing) 4:53; Mutala Tc (hooking) 11:26; Nijhoff Reg (boarding) 16:05; Lajoie Tc (interference) 19:29.
Second Period
3. Tri-City, Mutala 15 (Huo, Little) 8:23.
4. Tri-City, Hrabik 9 (Bouchard, Zazula) 16:43 (pp).
Penalties — Roberts Tc (major-kneeing major, misconduct) 2:57; Lambert Tc (holding) 5:10; Smith Reg (roughing) 9:41; Krane Reg (inter. on goaltender) 15:48.
Third Period
5. Regina, Englot 7 (Wytinck, Evans) 5:19.
6. Tri-City, Bouchard 9 (Lambert) 11:25 (sh).
7. Regina, Krane 10 (Nijhoff, Dubinsky) 12:04 (pp).
8. Regina, Sedov 4 (Pratt, Denomie) 16:09.
9. Regina, Englot 8 (Nijhoff, Denomie) 19:22 (pp).
Penalties — Bjorklund Tc (slashing) 1:16; Greenway Tc (slashing) 10:39; Lambert Tc (hooking) 18:05.
Shots on goal by
|Regina
|9
|15
|17
|_
|41
|Tri-City
|14
|15
|11
|_
|40
Goal — Regina: Buskey (L, ). Tri-City: Boyko (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Regina: 2-7; Tri-City: 2-3.
Referees — Bobby Jo Love, Mark Pearce. Linesmen — Michael Bean, Rance Hughes.
Attendance — 3,530 at Tri-City.