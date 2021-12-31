HKO-WHL-Sums-Seattle-Portland

Winterhawks 2, Thunderbirds 0 First Period No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 None. Second Period No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 Gottfried Sea, Stefan Por (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 14:18; Knazko Sea (cross checking) 15:53; Schaefer Sea, Chyzowski Por (roughing) 17:00. Third Period 1. Portland, Nguyen 5 (unassisted) 8:46. 2. Portland, Stefan 13 (Kozak) 19:13 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Lacombe Sea (cross checking) 8:46; Schaefer Sea (cross checking) 19:08. Shots on goal by Seattle 10 2 7 _ 19 Portland 10 16 12 _ 38 Goal \u2014 Seattle: Milic (L, ). Portland: Giannuzzi (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Seattle: 0-0; Portland: 1-2. Referees \u2014 Mark Heier, Ian Jendro. Linesmen \u2014 Eric McLaughlin, Toby Wolfe. Attendance \u2014 4,925 at Portland.