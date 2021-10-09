HKO-WHL-Sums-Seattle-Spokane

Thunderbirds 5, Chiefs 3 First Period 1. Spokane, Atchison 1 (Hughes) 4:14. 2. Seattle, Segafredo 1 (unassisted) 9:57. Penalties - Ciona Sea, Cheveldayoff Spo (major, major-fighting) 12:12; Ciona Sea, Cheveldayoff Spo (roughing) 12:12; Schaefer Sea (boarding) 12:51; Sward Spo (holding) 16:06. Second Period 3. Spokane, Hughes 1 (unassisted) 11:54 (sh). 4. Seattle, Ciona 1 (unassisted) 18:31. 5. Seattle, Schaefer 2 (Roulette, Gustafson) 18:58. Penalties - Bauer Sea (tripping) 4:28; Lane Spo (roughing) 10:10; Toporowski Spo (roughing) 10:48; Davidson Sea (roughing) 20:00. Third Period 6. Spokane, Toporowski 3 (Atchison, Hughes) 12:20 (pp). 7. Seattle, Bauer 1 (Korchinski, Oremba) 13:06. 8. Seattle, Roulette 1 (Gustafson) 17:26. Penalties - Gottfried Sea (double minor, high sticking) 9:36. Shots on goal by Seattle 11 14 6 _ 31 Spokane 11 13 10 _ 34 Goal - Seattle: Milic (W, ). Spokane: Beaupit (L, ). Power plays (goals-chances) - Seattle: 0-3; Spokane: 1-4. Referees - Jarrod Boman, Jackson Kozari. Linesmen - Joe Mahon, Steven Fleming. Attendance - 4,107 at Spokane.