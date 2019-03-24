HKO-WHL-Sums-Seattle-Vancouver
Thunderbirds 4, Giants 1
First Period
1. Seattle, Richards 1 (Kaluski, Kubicek) 4:38.
2. Seattle, Kubicek 1 (Richards, Volcan) 15:09 (pp).
3. Vancouver, Joseph 2 (Roman, Koch) 18:10 (pp).
Penalties — Roman Van (high sticking) 2:29; Richards Sea (hooking) 7:29; Nielsen Van (delay of game) 14:00; Rybinski Sea (tripping) 16:53.
Second Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Wedman Sea (interference) 9:42; Wedman Sea (cross checking) 12:39.
Third Period
4. Seattle, Kukuca 2 (Williams, Volcan) 4:33.
5. Seattle, Volcan 1 (Carpendale, Bauer) 17:58 (en).
Penalties — None.
Shots on goal by
|Seattle
|8
|9
|11
|_
|28
|Vancouver
|12
|11
|17
|_
|40
Goal — Seattle: Ross (W, ). Vancouver: Miner (L, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Seattle: 1-2; Vancouver: 1-4.
Referees — Brett Iverson, Troy Paterson. Linesmen — Nick Albinati, Nathan Van Oosten.
Attendance — 3,726 at Vancouver.