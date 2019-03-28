Chiefs 4, Winterhawks 3 (1st OT)

First Period

1. Spokane, Smith 1 (Anderson-Dolan, Zummack) 0:31.

2. Portland, De Jong 1 (Gilliss, Ludvig) 9:51.

3. Portland, Paterson 3 (Hanus, Jarvis) 18:30.

Penalties — Ludvig Por (cross checking) 7:10.

Second Period

4. Portland, Paterson 4 (Dureau, Hanus) 7:46.

Penalties — Quigley Por (holding) 16:52; Zummack Spo (roughing) 16:52; Mannek Por (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 19:22.

Third Period

5. Spokane, Toporowski 2 (McGrew, Anderson-Dolan) 3:25.

6. Spokane, Zummack 1 (Woods, Reid) 19:00.

Penalties — None.

First Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — Jarvis Por (delay of game) 3:05.

Shots on goal by

Spokane 8 12 11 6 _ 37
Portland 12 16 9 1 _ 38

Goal — Spokane: Brkin (W, ). Portland: Hofer (37 shots, 33 saves).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Spokane: 1-3; Portland: 0-0.

Referees — Ryan Benbow, Adam Griffiths. Linesmen — Brett Mackey, Michael McGowan.

Attendance — 4,721 at Portland.