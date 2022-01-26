Skip to main content
HKO-WHL-Sums-Spokane-Seattle

Thunderbirds 8, Chiefs 2

First Period

1. Seattle, Rybinski 10 (Knazko, Popowich) 5:35 (pp).

Penalties — McCarry Spo, Ciona Sea (interference) 7:13; Rybinski Sea (slashing) 16:27.

Second Period

2. Seattle, Roulette 14 (Rybinski, Lacombe) 1:27.

3. Spokane, Bertholet 13 (Lane) 5:15.

4. Seattle, Sanders 10 (unassisted) 10:35 (sh).

5. Seattle, Schaefer 15 (Rybinski, Gottfried) 10:59.

6. Spokane, Weinstein 1 (McCarry, Bertholet) 11:35.

7. Seattle, Ciona 8 (Gustafson, Sanders) 19:48.

Penalties — Svejkovsky Sea (tripping) 8:47.

Third Period

8. Seattle, Rybinski 11 (Roulette, Ciona) 3:02.

9. Seattle, Gustafson 14 (Korchinski, Svejkovsky) 7:20.

10. Seattle, Davidson 16 (Korchinski) 13:11 (pp).

Penalties — Davidson Sea (tripping) 0:31; Cheveldayoff Spo (cross checking) 12:34; Okonkwo Prada Sea (10-minute misconduct) 20:00.

Shots on goal by

Spokane 7 6 9 _ 22
Seattle 11 17 13 _ 41

Goal — Spokane: Beaupit (L, ), Panghli (7:20 third, 8 shots, 7 saves). Seattle: Milic (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Spokane: 0-3; Seattle: 2-1.

Referees — Jarrod Boman, Jackson Kozari. Linesmen — Mark Heier, Eric McLaughlin.

Attendance — 2,362 at Seattle.