HKO-WHL-Sums-Spokane-Tri-City
Chiefs 7, Americans 2
First Period
1. Spokane, Ginnell 12 (Zummack, Toporowski) 16:54 (pp).
2. Tri-City, Platz 3 (unassisted) 19:59.
Penalties — Ginnell Spo (tripping) 2:27; Platz Tc (tripping) 15:08.
Second Period
3. Spokane, Mattson 10 (Toporowski, Smith) 3:25 (sh).
4. Spokane, Toporowski 13 (Mattson) 4:05 (sh).
5. Tri-City, Mutala 17 (Lawson, McAndrews) 4:46.
6. Spokane, Mattson 11 (Toporowski, Smith) 5:38 (pp).
Penalties — Larson Spo (tripping) 3:13; Geraghty Tc (delay of game) 4:13; Hughes Spo, Lambert Tc (major, major-fighting) 6:02.
Third Period
7. Spokane, King 9 (Hughes) 3:13.
8. Spokane, Hughes 14 (Smith, Beckman) 8:47 (pp).
9. Spokane, MacNeil 1 (Atchison, Reller) 12:59.
Penalties — Huo Tc (slashing) 7:08.
Shots on goal by
|Spokane
|20
|11
|17
|_
|48
|Tri-City
|5
|5
|9
|_
|19
Goal — Spokane: Porter Jr. (W, ). Tri-City: Geraghty (L, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Spokane: 3-3; Tri-City: 0-2.
Referees — Mike Campbell, Nick Panter. Linesmen — Brett Mackey, Michael McGowan.
Attendance — 5,571 at Tri-City.