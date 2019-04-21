Giants 4, Chiefs 2

First Period

1. Spokane, King 1 (Woods, Toporowski) 19:41.

Penalties — None.

Second Period

2. Spokane, Anderson-Dolan 4 (McGrew, McIndoe) 0:19.

Penalties — Atchison Spo (holding) 5:12; Sourdif Van (delay of game) 18:54.

Third Period

3. Vancouver, Holt 4 (Kannok Leipert, Plouffe) 5:15.

4. Vancouver, Dmytriw 5 (Sourdif) 7:11.

5. Vancouver, Dmytriw 6 (Holt, Bafaro) 7:33.

6. Vancouver, Valenti 1 (Koch, Plouffe) 8:36 (pp).

Penalties — Hughes Spo (high sticking) 8:19; Hardy Van (roughing) 9:47; McGrew Spo (roughing) 20:00; Byram Van (roughing) 20:00.

Shots on goal by

Spokane 8 12 6 _ 26
Vancouver 8 16 20 _ 44

Goal — Spokane: Brkin (L, ). Vancouver: Tendeck (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Spokane: 0-2; Vancouver: 1-2.

Referees — Adam Byblow, Jeff Ingram. Linesmen — Adam Harris, Nathan Van Oosten.

Attendance — 4,746 at Vancouver.