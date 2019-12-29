HKO-WHL-Sums-Swift Current-Lethbridge

Hurricanes 6, Broncos 0

First Period

1. Lethbridge, Hall 8 (Barlage, Cotton) 1:14.

2. Lethbridge, Thurston 3 (Barlage, Wilson) 10:22.

3. Lethbridge, Barlage 11 (Wheatcroft, Boyko) 13:49.

Penalties — Stringer Let (hooking) 3:51; Palivko Let (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 7:19; Wood Let (holding) 15:46.

Second Period

4. Lethbridge, Jones 4 (Wilson, Wheatcroft) 7:31.

Penalties — Benson Sc (checking to the head) 3:48; Klassen Sc (delay of game) 11:05; Lacombe Sc, Wilson Let (major, major-fighting) 14:25; Davies Sc (hooking) 15:51; Nash Let (kneeing) 18:36; Prefontaine Let (holding) 19:05.

Third Period

5. Lethbridge, Jones 5 (Thacker, Wheatcroft) 6:00.

6. Lethbridge, Boyko 9 (Nash, Barlage) 10:54.

Penalties — Jerome Let (holding) 7:07; Thurston Let (delay of game) 8:23; Kambeitz Let (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct; instigator) 11:31; Bulych Sc, Kambeitz Let (major, major-fighting) 11:31; Benson Sc (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct; instigator) 15:04; Benson Sc, Barlage Let (major, major-fighting) 15:04.

Shots on goal by

Swift Current 9 5 10 _ 24 Lethbridge 12 15 10 _ 37

Goal — Swift Current: Klassen (L, ). Lethbridge: Thomson (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Swift Current: 0-8; Lethbridge: 0-4.

Referees — Tyler Adair, Matthew Hicketts. Linesmen — Marcus Gerow, Jason Nedinis.

Attendance — 3,651 at Lethbridge.