HKO-WHL-Sums-Swift Current-Medicine Hat
Tigers 10, Broncos 1
First Period
1. Medicine Hat, Brinkman 1 (Clayton) 6:17.
2. Medicine Hat, Hamblin 1 (unassisted) 6:47.
3. Medicine Hat, Preziuso 2 (Hamblin, Gavlas) 10:32.
Penalties — Kemp Mh (boarding) 7:57.
Second Period
4. Medicine Hat, Lockner 3 (Van Impe, Hopwo) 4:06.
5. Medicine Hat, Hamblin 2 (Brinkman, Gavlas) 10:29.
6. Medicine Hat, Kemp 1 (Chyzowski, Clayton) 12:33.
7. Medicine Hat, Sillinger 2 (Van Impe) 16:30.
8. Medicine Hat, Lockner 4 (Hopwo, Baker) 17:40.
9. Medicine Hat, McCarry 1 (Van Impe, Anderson) 18:17.
Penalties — Kustra Sc, Kemp Mh (roughing) 12:33.
Third Period
10. Swift Current, Smithies 1 (Puutio, Wood) 2:12.
11. Medicine Hat, Clayton 1 (Danielson, McCarry) 14:03.
Penalties — Blocker Sc (interference) 4:42; Gavlas Mh (interference) 11:19.
Shots on goal by
|Swift Current
|13
|9
|11
|_
|33
|Medicine Hat
|12
|18
|11
|_
|41
Goal — Swift Current: Fairlie (L, ), Poulter (0:00 third, 11 shots, 10 saves). Medicine Hat: Bjorklund (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Swift Current: 0-2; Medicine Hat: 0-1.
Referees — Mark Pearce, Austin Weisgerber. Linesmen — Devin Kohlhauser, Mason Stewart.
Attendance — 3,129 at Medicine Hat.