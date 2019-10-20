HKO-WHL-Sums-Swift Current-Vancouver
Giants 4, Broncos 3 (SO)
First Period
1. Swift Current, King 4 (unassisted) 16:06.
Penalties — Moar Sc (holding opp. stick) 18:48.
Second Period
2. Vancouver, Byram 2 (Roman, Plouffe) 1:18.
3. Vancouver, Shepard 1 (Byram, Roman) 14:42.
4. Swift Current, Puutio 1 (Kiviniemi, King) 19:48.
Penalties — Kannok Leipert Van (tripping) 5:38; Shepard Van (high sticking) 10:55; Wood Sc, Plouffe Van (roughing) 14:20.
Third Period
5. Vancouver, Nielsen 7 (Svejkovsky) 4:53.
6. Swift Current, Regnier 3 (Ostir, De Klerk) 8:00.
Penalties — Buchanan Sc, Plummer Van (major, major-fighting) 5:22; Sambrook Sc (tripping) 12:50; Kannok Leipert Van (interference) 19:11.
Overtime
No Scoring.
Penalties — None.
Shootout — Vancouver wins 3-2
Vancouver: Svejkovsky goal, Byram miss, Shepard goal, Nielsen miss, Plouffe miss, Roman miss, Shepard miss, Little miss, Alkhimov goal.
Swift Current: Regnier goal, King miss, Horning goal, Kiviniemi miss, Chorney miss, Wood miss, Culling miss, Puutio miss, Ostir miss.
Shots on goal by
|Swift Current
|9
|9
|7
|1
|_
|26
|Vancouver
|9
|14
|15
|1
|_
|40
Goal — Swift Current: Klassen (39 shots, 36 saves). Vancouver: Miner (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Swift Current: 0-3; Vancouver: 0-2.
Referees — Kevin Bennett, Allan Scott. Linesmen — Angus Middleton, Nathan Van Oosten.
Attendance — 3,934 at Vancouver.