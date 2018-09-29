HKO-WHL-Sums-Thunderbirds-Giants
Thunderbirds 3, Giants 1
First Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Kannok Leipert Van (high sticking) 1:15; Harsch Sea (tripping) 9:57; Dmytriw Van (inter. on goaltender) 15:50; Seattle bench (too many men, served by Hamaliuk) 16:34; Hardy Van (tripping) 19:42.
Second Period
1. Seattle, Hamaliuk 2 (Mount, Kubicek) 18:29 (pp).
Penalties — Kubicek Sea (slashing) 12:09; Roman Van (kneeing) 16:38; Bulych Van (hooking) 18:49.
Third Period
2. Vancouver, Malm 3 (unassisted) 8:27.
3. Seattle, Wedman 2 (Lee, Mount) 16:53.
4. Seattle, Volcan 2 (Hamaliuk) 19:55 (en).
Penalties — Lee Sea (tripping) 5:45; Bulych Van (holding) 17:50.
Shots on goal by
|Seattle
|9
|11
|8
|_
|28
|Vancouver
|10
|12
|10
|_
|32
Goal — Seattle: Hughes (W, ). Vancouver: Tendeck (L, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Seattle: 1-6; Vancouver: 0-4.
Referees — Nick Swaine, Stephen Campbell. Linesmen — Cade Cooke, Adam Harris.
Attendance — 2,738 at Vancouver.