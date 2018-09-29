HKO-WHL-Sums-Thunderbirds-Giants

Thunderbirds 3, Giants 1

First Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Kannok Leipert Van (high sticking) 1:15; Harsch Sea (tripping) 9:57; Dmytriw Van (inter. on goaltender) 15:50; Seattle bench (too many men, served by Hamaliuk) 16:34; Hardy Van (tripping) 19:42.

Second Period

1. Seattle, Hamaliuk 2 (Mount, Kubicek) 18:29 (pp).

Penalties — Kubicek Sea (slashing) 12:09; Roman Van (kneeing) 16:38; Bulych Van (hooking) 18:49.

Third Period

2. Vancouver, Malm 3 (unassisted) 8:27.

3. Seattle, Wedman 2 (Lee, Mount) 16:53.

4. Seattle, Volcan 2 (Hamaliuk) 19:55 (en).

Penalties — Lee Sea (tripping) 5:45; Bulych Van (holding) 17:50.

Shots on goal by

Seattle 9 11 8 _ 28 Vancouver 10 12 10 _ 32

Goal — Seattle: Hughes (W, ). Vancouver: Tendeck (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Seattle: 1-6; Vancouver: 0-4.

Referees — Nick Swaine, Stephen Campbell. Linesmen — Cade Cooke, Adam Harris.

Attendance — 2,738 at Vancouver.