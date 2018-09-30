HKO-WHL-Sums-Thunderbirds-Winterhawks
Winterhawks 4, Thunderbirds 2
First Period
1. Portland, Gricius 2 (Glass, Freadrich) 17:04 (pp).
Penalties — Kolle Por (slashing) 4:35; Hanus Por (delay of game) 6:52; Harsch Sea (slashing) 11:31; Blichfeld Por (roughing) 11:31; Harsch Sea, Blichfeld Por (major, major-fighting) 11:31; Kukuca Sea (interference) 12:55; McNelly Sea (interference) 15:23.
Second Period
2. Seattle, Andrusiak 2 (Volcan, Philp) 0:12.
3. Portland, Newkirk 3 (Freadrich, Blichfeld) 8:25 (pp).
Penalties — Hamaliuk Sea (charging) 7:52; Bryks Sea, Quigley Por (major, major-fighting) 9:02; Bryks Sea (cross checking) 9:02; Blichfeld Por (hooking) 9:34; Wedman Sea (checking to the head) 12:08; McNelly Sea (cross checking) 15:05; McNelly Sea, Savey Sea, Fromm-Delorme Por (misconduct, game misconduct) 15:05; McNelly Sea, Philp Sea, Savey Sea, Dureau Por, Fromm-Delorme Por (major, major-fighting) 15:05.
Third Period
4. Portland, Freadrich 1 (Glass, Blichfeld) 1:09 (pp).
5. Seattle, Hamaliuk 3 (Kukuca) 10:00.
6. Portland, Blichfeld 3 (Glass, Freadrich) 18:57 (en).
Penalties — Hanus Por (holding) 5:59; Ludvig Por (cross checking) 11:13.
Shots on goal by
|Seattle
|11
|11
|10
|_
|32
|Portland
|16
|15
|11
|_
|42
Goal — Seattle: Hughes (L, ). Portland: Farkas (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Seattle: 0-5; Portland: 3-7.
Referees — Jeff Ingram, Ryan O'Keeffe. Linesmen — Jarrod Boman, Erik Freeman.
Attendance — 8,208 at Portland.