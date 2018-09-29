HKO-WHL-Sums-Tigers-Raiders
Raiders 5, Tigers 3
First Period
1. Prince Albert, Martin 1 (Moe, Montgomery) 11:52 (pp).
2. Prince Albert, Wiesblatt 1 (Fonstad, Brook) 17:52.
Penalties — Masella Pa (kneeing) 1:34; Longo Mh (holding) 4:05; Clayton Mh (high sticking) 7:05; Chyzowski Mh (holding) 11:13; Miller Pa (holding) 15:05; Longo Mh (interference) 15:05.
Second Period
3. Prince Albert, Fonstad 3 (Sapego, Leason) 11:43 (pp).
Penalties — Kelly Pa (inter. on goaltender) 3:36; Longo Mh (tripping) 9:53; Gally Mh (boarding) 10:07; Masella Pa (hooking) 15:16.
Third Period
4. Medicine Hat, Preziuso 2 (Jevne) 10:29.
5. Medicine Hat, Chyzowski 1 (Van Impe, Williams) 14:53.
6. Prince Albert, Montgomery 1 (Leason) 16:39 (sh).
7. Medicine Hat, Rybinski 1 (Lockner, Baker) 18:00 (pp).
8. Prince Albert, Nachbaur 1 (Leason) 19:18 (en).
Penalties — McDonald Pa (slashing) 3:35; Chyzowski Mh (boarding) 11:37; McDonald Pa (interference) 12:52; Pachal Pa (kneeing) 16:24.
Shots on goal by
|Medicine Hat
|6
|14
|18
|_
|38
|Prince Albert
|15
|14
|15
|_
|44
Goal — Medicine Hat: Hollett (L, ). Prince Albert: Scott (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Medicine Hat: 1-6; Prince Albert: 2-6.
Referees — Aydon Brown, Adam Byblow. Linesmen — Andrew Sawatsky, Devan Thiessen.
Attendance — 2,117 at Prince Albert.