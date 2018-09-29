Raiders 5, Tigers 3

First Period

1. Prince Albert, Martin 1 (Moe, Montgomery) 11:52 (pp).

2. Prince Albert, Wiesblatt 1 (Fonstad, Brook) 17:52.

Penalties — Masella Pa (kneeing) 1:34; Longo Mh (holding) 4:05; Clayton Mh (high sticking) 7:05; Chyzowski Mh (holding) 11:13; Miller Pa (holding) 15:05; Longo Mh (interference) 15:05.

Second Period

3. Prince Albert, Fonstad 3 (Sapego, Leason) 11:43 (pp).

Penalties — Kelly Pa (inter. on goaltender) 3:36; Longo Mh (tripping) 9:53; Gally Mh (boarding) 10:07; Masella Pa (hooking) 15:16.

Third Period

4. Medicine Hat, Preziuso 2 (Jevne) 10:29.

5. Medicine Hat, Chyzowski 1 (Van Impe, Williams) 14:53.

6. Prince Albert, Montgomery 1 (Leason) 16:39 (sh).

7. Medicine Hat, Rybinski 1 (Lockner, Baker) 18:00 (pp).

8. Prince Albert, Nachbaur 1 (Leason) 19:18 (en).

Penalties — McDonald Pa (slashing) 3:35; Chyzowski Mh (boarding) 11:37; McDonald Pa (interference) 12:52; Pachal Pa (kneeing) 16:24.

Shots on goal by

Medicine Hat 6 14 18 _ 38
Prince Albert 15 14 15 _ 44

Goal — Medicine Hat: Hollett (L, ). Prince Albert: Scott (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Medicine Hat: 1-6; Prince Albert: 2-6.

Referees — Aydon Brown, Adam Byblow. Linesmen — Andrew Sawatsky, Devan Thiessen.

Attendance — 2,117 at Prince Albert.