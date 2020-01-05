HKO-WHL-Sums-Tri-City-Portland
Winterhawks 6, Americans 2
First Period
1. Tri-City, Hrabik 8 (Mutala, Bell) 1:37.
2. Portland, Gricius 13 (Gervais, Cicek) 10:48.
3. Portland, Jarvis 16 (Gricius, Newkirk) 18:45.
Penalties — Lajoie Tc (interference) 19:56.
Second Period
4. Portland, Stefan 4 (Hanas, Giannuzzi) 1:57.
5. Portland, Gilliss 9 (Gervais, Quigley) 8:52.
Penalties — Cadieux Tc (delay of game) 10:00; Newkirk Por (10-minute misconduct) 19:41.
Third Period
6. Portland, Jarvis 17 (O'Brien, Dureau) 16:53.
7. Tri-City, Platz 2 (Mutala, Stevenson) 18:01.
8. Portland, Jarvis 18 (Gilliss) 18:44 (en).
Penalties — Hanus Por (slashing) 3:59; Mannek Por (slashing) 11:32; Hrabik Tc (cross checking) 11:32; Platz Tc (interference) 12:26.
Shots on goal by
|Tri-City
|7
|10
|12
|_
|29
|Portland
|14
|15
|13
|_
|42
Goal — Tri-City: Boyko (L, ). Portland: Giannuzzi (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Tri-City: 0-1; Portland: 0-3.
Referees — Corey Koop, Sean Raphael. Linesmen — Nick Bilko, Ron Dietterle.
Attendance — 9,242 at Portland.