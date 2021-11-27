HKO-WHL-Sums-Tri-City-Seattle

Thunderbirds 5, Americans 1 First Period 1. Seattle, Sanders 6 (Davidson, Roulette) 16:36 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Serraglio Tc, Ciona Sea (major, major-fighting) 13:26; Ciona Sea (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 13:26; Ferguson Tc (holding) 15:55. Second Period 2. Seattle, Segafredo 3 (Davidson) 8:50. 3. Seattle, Hanzel 3 (Roulette, Gustafson) 11:03. 4. Seattle, Davidson 6 (Roulette, Korchinski) 15:49 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Mutala Tc (slashing) 1:08; Freer Tc (slashing) 15:24; Van Impe Sea (tripping) 17:53; Lajoie Tc (tripping) 19:01. Third Period 5. Seattle, Schaefer 8 (Hanzel) 5:13. 6. Tri-City, Lajoie 3 (Bell, Melnyk) 8:18. Penalties \u2014 Sanders Sea (slashing) 13:35; Seattle bench (face off violation, served by Segafredo) 16:12. Shots on goal by Tri-City 10 10 7 _ 27 Seattle 20 21 14 _ 55 Goal \u2014 Tri-City: Avakyan (L, ). Seattle: Milic (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Tri-City: 0-4; Seattle: 2-4. Referees \u2014 Mike Campbell, Graedy Hamilton. Linesmen \u2014 Kris Delaney, Cameron Wetmore. Attendance \u2014 3,364 at Seattle.