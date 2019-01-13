Chiefs 8, Americans 3

First Period

1. Spokane, Zummack 12 (Smith, Beckman) 10:18.

2. Tri-City, Sawchuk 12 (AuCoin) 10:49.

3. Spokane, Smith 18 (Zummack, Anderson-Dolan) 12:55 (pp).

4. Spokane, Larson 6 (McIndoe, Smith) 13:15.

Penalties — Olson Tc (boarding) 11:46.

Second Period

5. Spokane, King 1 (Hanas, Finley) 6:42.

6. Tri-City, Bjorklund 2 (Huo, Bouchard) 11:48.

7. Spokane, Beckman 18 (Anderson-Dolan) 12:20.

8. Spokane, Reid 7 (Kral, McGrew) 17:44 (pp).

9. Spokane, McGrew 18 (Anderson-Dolan, King) 19:35.

Penalties — Yaremko Tc (inter. on goaltender) 7:37; Cadieux Tc (tripping) 17:39.

Third Period

10. Spokane, Woods 24 (Leduc) 16:40.

11. Tri-City, AuCoin 22 (Sawchuk) 18:37.

Penalties — Leduc Spo (interference) 5:16; Smith Spo (cross checking) 9:40; Yaremko Tc, Toporowski Spo (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 10:45.

Shots on goal by

Tri-City 10 7 9 _ 26
Spokane 19 20 9 _ 48

Goal — Tri-City: Boyko (L, ). Spokane: Brkin (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Tri-City: 0-2; Spokane: 2-3.

Referees — Troy Paterson, Mark Pearce. Linesmen — Michael Bean, Ron Dietterle.

Attendance — 8,121 at Spokane.