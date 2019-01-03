Tigers 4, Giants 3

First Period

1. Medicine Hat, Hamblin 22 (Hopwo, Preziuso) 15:13.

Penalties — Bulych Van (holding) 11:00; McNabb Van (roughing) 15:51.

Second Period

2. Vancouver, Koch 11 (Byram) 1:07.

3. Vancouver, Sourdif 8 (Bulych, Byram) 1:29.

4. Medicine Hat, Hamblin 23 (Steele, Anderson) 14:45.

5. Medicine Hat, Brown 6 (MacPherson, Baker) 15:18.

Penalties — Longo Mh (holding) 7:49; Valenti Van (slashing) 18:35.

Third Period

6. Medicine Hat, Ostir 8 (Hamblin, Nassen) 8:48 (pp).

7. Vancouver, Svejkovsky 3 (Plouffe) 11:39.

Penalties — Hardy Van (kneeing) 7:52.

Shots on goal by

Vancouver 5 14 13 _ 32
Medicine Hat 15 16 5 _ 36

Goal — Vancouver: Tendeck (L, ). Medicine Hat: Hollett (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Vancouver: 0-1; Medicine Hat: 1-4.

Referees — , . Linesmen — .

Attendance — 2,791 at Medicine Hat.