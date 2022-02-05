HKO-WHL-Sums-Vancouver-Seattle

Thunderbirds 7, Giants 2

First Period

1. Seattle, Schaefer 18 (Gottfried, Rybinski) 0:24.

2. Seattle, Ciona 12 (Svejkovsky, Mynio) 13:57.

3. Seattle, Gustafson 17 (Roulette, Hanzel) 19:02.

Penalties — Davidson Sea (holding) 4:05; Seattle bench (too many men, served by Roulette) 7:40; Toth Van (delay of game) 16:57.

Second Period

4. Seattle, Svejkovsky 16 (Gustafson, Lacombe) 9:13.

5. Seattle, Ciona 13 (Svejkovsky, Hanzel) 16:06 (pp).

Penalties — Rempe Sea (boarding) 6:22; Schaefer Sea (hooking) 11:15; Thorpe Van (interference) 15:55; Kohle Van (high sticking) 18:29.

Third Period

6. Vancouver, Lies 7 (Toth, Leslie) 4:49.

7. Seattle, Schaefer 19 (Davidson) 9:43.

8. Seattle, Popowich 5 (Svejkovsky) 11:40.

9. Vancouver, Hall 12 (unassisted) 15:10 (sh).

Penalties — Leslie Van (roughing) 14:43.

Shots on goal by

Vancouver 8 10 11 _ 29 Seattle 13 12 12 _ 37

Goal — Vancouver: Vikman (L, ), Gurski (9:13 second, 22 shots, 19 saves). Seattle: Ratzlaff (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Vancouver: 0-4; Seattle: 1-4.

Referees — Anthony Guzzo, Mark Heier. Linesmen — Cameron Wetmore, Kris Delaney.

Attendance — 2,773 at Seattle.