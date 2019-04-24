Chiefs 3, Giants 2 (1st OT)

First Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Plouffe Van, Toporowski Spo (major, major-fighting) 17:28.

Second Period

1. Spokane, Zummack 4 (Reid, Toporowski) 17:40.

Penalties — Hines Van (delay of game) 0:43; Finley Spo (tripping) 19:29; Nielsen Van (roughing) 19:42.

Third Period

2. Vancouver, Sourdif 1 (Roman, Bulych) 2:22.

3. Spokane, Toporowski 6 (Woods, Zummack) 10:51.

4. Vancouver, Dmytriw 7 (Kannok Leipert, Svejkovsky) 17:01 (pp).

Penalties — Woods Spo (tripping) 12:54; Sourdif Van (embellishment) 12:54; Toporowski Spo (hooking) 15:38.

First Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Shots on goal by

Vancouver 4 10 10 5 _ 29
Spokane 11 12 10 5 _ 38

Goal — Vancouver: Tendeck (38 shots, 35 saves). Spokane: Brkin (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Vancouver: 1-2; Spokane: 0-1.

Referees — Adam Bloski, Brett Iverson. Linesmen — Brett Mackey, Michael McGowan.

Attendance — 3,863 at Spokane.