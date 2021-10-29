HKO-WHL-Sums-Winnipeg-Edmonton

Oil Kings 3, Ice 1

First Period

1. Winnipeg, McClennon 10 (Zloty) 6:19 (pp).

Penalties — Prokop Edm (tripping) 5:50.

Second Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Geekie Wpg, Kubicek Edm (roughing) 9:02; Streule Wpg, Wiebe Edm (major, major-fighting) 13:14; Pederson Wpg (high sticking) 19:55.

Third Period

2. Edmonton, Guenther 4 (Souch, Kubicek) 3:28.

3. Edmonton, Latimer 5 (Guenther, Souch) 11:42.

4. Edmonton, Wiebe 2 (unassisted) 19:44 (en).

Penalties — Winnipeg bench (too many men, served by Swan) 5:35.

Shots on goal by

Winnipeg 7 12 8 _ 27 Edmonton 9 7 8 _ 24

Goal — Winnipeg: Alexander (L, ). Edmonton: Cossa (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Winnipeg: 1-1; Edmonton: 0-1.

Referees — Brayden Arcand, Taylor Burzminski. Linesmen — Kristian Brown, Connor LaForge.

Attendance — 3,722 at Edmonton.