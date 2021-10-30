HKO-WHL-Sums-Winnipeg-Lethbridge

Ice 7, Hurricanes 0

First Period

1. Winnipeg, Bertholet 5 (Bohm, Muir) 7:38.

2. Winnipeg, Geekie 5 (Milne, Smallwood) 12:04.

3. Winnipeg, Bruce 7 (Pederson, Savoie) 15:18 (pp).

Penalties — Thurston Let (tripping) 14:31.

Second Period

4. Winnipeg, Milne 9 (Geekie, Zloty) 4:25.

5. Winnipeg, Smallwood 4 (Milne, Geekie) 5:09.

Penalties — Bohm Wpg (cross checking) 6:17; Swan Wpg (interference) 17:28.

Third Period

6. Winnipeg, Pederson 7 (McClennon, Zloty) 4:05 (pp).

7. Winnipeg, Muir 4 (Bruce, Bertholet) 14:16.

Penalties — Thurston Let (tripping) 3:35; Milne Wpg (high sticking) 10:07; Swan Wpg (charging) 15:57; Nash Let (double minor, checking from behind) 18:11; Swan Wpg (roughing) 18:11; Arntsen Let (kneeing) 19:49.

Shots on goal by

Winnipeg 12 5 10 _ 27 Lethbridge 11 10 8 _ 29

Goal — Winnipeg: Hauser (W, ). Lethbridge: Thomson (L, ), Picklyk (5:09 second, 11 shots, 9 saves).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Winnipeg: 2-3; Lethbridge: 0-4.

Referees — Kyle Kowalski, Adam Bloski. Linesmen — Aidan Henderson, Will Mosswick.

Attendance — 2,946 at Lethbridge.