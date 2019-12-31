Ice 3, Raiders 2

First Period

1. Winnipeg, McClennon 17 (Lambos, Pederson) 6:55.

2. Prince Albert, Usau 10 (Stepanov, Protas) 16:03.

3. Winnipeg, Pederson 11 (Harsch, Lambos) 17:02.

Penalties — None.

Second Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Form Wpg (boarding) 6:42; Guhle Pa (slashing) 15:49.

Third Period

4. Prince Albert, Usau 11 (Stepanov, Protas) 1:05.

5. Winnipeg, McClennon 18 (Krebs) 2:31.

Penalties — None.

Shots on goal by

Winnipeg 5 4 5 _ 14
Prince Albert 9 6 11 _ 26

Goal — Winnipeg: Hughes (W, ). Prince Albert: Bilous (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Winnipeg: 0-1; Prince Albert: 0-1.

Referees — Adam Byblow, Ben Croker. Linesmen — Jordan Carriere, Troy Semenchuk.

Attendance — 2,664 at Prince Albert.