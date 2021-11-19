Skip to main content
News

HKO-WHL-Sums-Winnipeg-Swift Current

Ice 4, Broncos 3

First Period

1. Winnipeg, Smallwood 9 (Streule) 3:13.

2. Winnipeg, Milne 15 (Smallwood) 9:29.

Penalties — Lacombe Sc (cross checking) 19:22.

Second Period

3. Swift Current, Davies 5 (Wyrostok, Sadhra-Kang) 2:08.

4. Swift Current, McGinley 2 (Pickering, Wyrostok) 12:52 (pp).

5. Winnipeg, McClennon 15 (Smallwood, Orzeck) 19:42 (sh).

Penalties — Bettahar Sc (hooking) 5:39; Prosofsky Wpg (charging) 11:00; Birnie Sc (hooking) 16:20; Streule Wpg (holding) 19:04.

Third Period

6. Swift Current, Pelletier 5 (Ward, Filmon) 7:53.

7. Winnipeg, Savoie 9 (McClennon, Zloty) 18:14 (pp).

Penalties — Orzeck Wpg (tripping) 8:09; Davies Sc (inter. on goaltender) 16:47; McClennon Wpg (tripping) 18:57.

Shots on goal by

Winnipeg 14 10 5 _ 29
Swift Current 5 10 9 _ 24

Goal — Winnipeg: Alexander (W, ). Swift Current: Poulter (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Winnipeg: 1-4; Swift Current: 1-4.

Referees — Adam Forbes, Mike Langin. Linesmen — Tanner McGregor, Aiden Penner.

Attendance — 1,409 at Swift Current.