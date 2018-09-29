HKO-WHL-Sums-Winterhawks-Americans
Americans 6, Winterhawks 5 (SO)
First Period
1. Tri-City, AuCoin 1 (Hrabik) 1:24.
2. Tri-City, Bouchard 1 (Bjorklund, Mutala) 7:39.
3. Portland, Gricius 1 (Freadrich, Blichfeld) 15:49 (pp).
Penalties — Olson Tc (tripping) 4:30; Hanus Por (holding) 9:02; Olson Tc (elbowing) 10:48; Blichfeld Por (tripping) 11:49; Yaremko Tc (roughing) 14:24.
Second Period
4. Portland, Newkirk 1 (Blichfeld, Glass) 1:10.
5. Portland, Newkirk 2 (Glass, De Jong) 7:35.
6. Tri-City, Yaremko 3 (Johnson, AuCoin) 10:48.
7. Portland, Blichfeld 2 (De Jong, Glass) 14:56 (pp).
8. Portland, Gilliss 1 (Mannek, Kolle) 17:42.
Penalties — Hanus Por (hooking) 8:41; Bouchard Tc (hooking) 13:28; Quigley Por, Johnson Tc (roughing) 16:08; Quigley Por (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 16:08; Newell Tc (charging) 16:08; Clayton Tc (roughing) 18:19.
Third Period
9. Tri-City, Hrabik 2 (Johnson, Stewart) 10:16 (pp).
10. Tri-City, Sawchuk 1 (Brown, Clayton) 11:03.
Penalties — Ludvig Por (cross checking) 1:27; De Jong Por (slashing) 7:24; Ludvig Por (interference) 9:17; Cicek Por (cross checking) 11:56.
Overtime
No Scoring.
Penalties — Hrabik Tc (tripping) 1:56; Brown Tc (tripping) 2:49.
Shootout — Tri-City wins 2-1
Tri-City: Olson goal, Johnson miss, Hrabik miss, Yaremko goal.
Portland: Blichfeld miss, Glass goal, Hanas miss, Gricius miss.
Shots on goal by
|Portland
|9
|11
|5
|3
|_
|28
|Tri-City
|3
|10
|11
|0
|_
|25
Goal — Portland: Farkas (24 shots, 19 saves). Tri-City: Warm (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Portland: 2-7; Tri-City: 1-7.
Referees — Kevin Bennett, Trevor Nolan. Linesmen — Nick Albinati, Tim Plamondon.
Attendance — 2,719 at Tri-City.