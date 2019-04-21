HUD grants state $6.2M to be spent on affordable housing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio is set to receive nearly $6.2 million in affordable housing grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The money awarded through the Housing Trust Fund is intended to help create and preserve safe, affordable housing for low-income households and those who are homeless.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown announced the disbursement this week. He said it follows "inexplicable delays" by the Trump administration's acting regulator for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The two government-sponsored enterprises fund the national Housing Trust Fund.

Affordable housing providers will be able to use the money for activities including property acquisition, site improvements and development hard costs, demolition, relocation assistance, financing costs, and operating cost assistance for rental housing.