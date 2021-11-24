Haiti prime minister appoints new Cabinet amid turmoil EVENS SANON, Associated Press Nov. 24, 2021 Updated: Nov. 24, 2021 7:15 p.m.
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Prime Minister Ariel Henry swore in his new Cabinet on Wednesday, more than four months after he assumed leadership of Haiti following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.
The appointments come as Haiti struggles with a rise in violence, kidnappings and ongoing fuel shortages blamed on powerful gangs that have blocked gas distribution terminals.