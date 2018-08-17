Hamburg sells off former houses for refugees

In this Aug. 16, 2018 photo houses originally built for refugees sit on the site of a former refugee center in Hamburg, Germany. The boxy houses, 28 square meters (301 square feet) in size, were offered this week as potential guest houses, workshops, or sport or yoga venues. The minimum offer price was 1,000 euros (US$1,130), but there were two catches: buyers needed to have building permission to put the houses up and pick them up themselves. (Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Hamburg are selling off 50 little wooden houses used to house newcomers at the height of the influx of refugees and other migrants to Germany.

The boxy houses, 28 square meters (301 square feet) in size, were offered this week as potential guest houses, workshops, or sport or yoga venues. The minimum bid price was 1,000 euros ($1,130), but there were two catches: buyers need to have building permission to put the houses up and must collect them themselves.

Hamburg's refugee coordination center told news agency dpa that there were around 100 queries about the houses on the first day alone. On Thursday, the center tweeted that the online ad had been taken down after about 48 hours and it will contact all applicants.