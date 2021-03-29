Happy Monday? England embarks on major easing of lockdown PAN PYLAS, Associated Press March 29, 2021 Updated: March 29, 2021 5:36 a.m.
1 of3 People take part in "Boot Camp" exercise class in Springhead Park, following the easing of England's lockdown to allow far greater freedom outdoors, in Rothwell, England, Monday March 29, 2021. England is embarking on a major easing of its latest coronavirus lockdown that came into force at the start of the year, with families and friends able to meet up in outdoor spaces and many sports permitted once again. Under Monday’s easing, groups of up to six, or two households, can socialize in parks and gardens once more, while outdoor sports facilities can reopen after the stark stay-at-home order, which has seen new coronavirus cases fall dramatically over the past three months, ended. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP) Danny Lawson/AP Show More Show Less
LONDON (AP) — It's being dubbed Happy Monday.
England is embarking on a major easing of its latest coronavirus lockdown that came into force at the start of the year, with families and friends able to meet up in outdoor spaces and many sports permitted once again.