Harris manager: No decision on encouraging early caucusing

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kamala Harris' campaign manager says the campaign has not yet determined if they'll push their supporters to caucus early for the senator next year but applauded the Nevada Democratic Party for offering more ways to participate in the state's presidential nominating process.

Juan Rodriguez told The Associated Press Wednesday night that the Nevada Democratic Party's move to offer early in-person caucusing and remote, telephone caucusing in 2020 "will expand access and frankly be more democratic."

Rodriguez said whether the campaign might encourage caucus-goers to get their votes recorded early is "something that we'll determine as we go through the process and measure our support."

Rodriguez was among top Harris advisers in Las Vegas to attend the official opening of the California senator's campaign office in Nevada.