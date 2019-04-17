https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Hartford-man-dies-of-accidental-carbon-monoxide-13774004.php
Hartford man dies of accidental carbon monoxide poisoning
HARTFORD, S.D. (AP) — Minnehaha County sheriff's officials say a man has died of accidental carbon monoxide poisoning at his Hartford home.
Thirty-eight-year-old Dustin Patch was found dead Monday afternoon in his garage. The Argus Leader report authorities say Patch had been using a portable generator to run a sump pump in his home following recent power outages.
The sheriff's office is reminding residents to use portable generators in well-ventilated areas outside the home.
Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com
