Harvey gets outpatient clinic; will help military veterans

HARVEY, N.D. (AP) — The community of Harvey now has an outpatient clinic.

The Minot Daily News reports that a grand opening was held Aug. 1 for the St. Aloisius Medical Center's clinic.

The facility will enhance medical services and also mean that military veterans won't need to travel to another city to see a Veterans Affairs provider.

The hospital has been serving the community for 80 years.