Hawaii counties file appeal on amendment challenge

HONOLULU (AP) — The four Hawaii counties have filed an appeal of a ruling denying their challenge to a proposed constitutional amendment that asks voters to allow state lawmakers to impose real property taxes for public education.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports Circuit Judge Jeff Crabtree earlier this month denied the counties' initial request to stop the proposal from going on the Nov. 6 ballot.

The counties argue the proposed amendment would erode the only source of tax income they are allowed by the state. They are seeking to invalidate the ballot question that's to be on the November ballot, arguing that the language is vague, unclear and misleading.

The Hawaii State Teachers Association, among the proposal's biggest supporters, say it could generate between $200 million and $400 million per year.

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com