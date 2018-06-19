Hawaii deploys rat-sniffing dogs to help protect seabirds

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii has deployed two rat-sniffing dogs to help remove invasive rodents from a seabird sanctuary on Lehua.

Border terriers Henry and Reese located possible rat burrows last week on the small island off Niihau's north shore, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.

The island has been under a restoration project to protect nesting seabirds from the rats, which feed on chicks, eggs and native plants. The rugged island is home to several seabird species considered threatened or near-threatened, including Newell's shearwater, the black-flooted albatross and the Laysan albatross.

The island is also home to 11 plant species found only in the state.

The state began applying rat bait to eradicate the rodents last summer. Since those efforts, monitoring teams have observed more albatrosses on the island.

"Whole island eradications are very complex, and seeing a few surviving rats is a reflection of this," department branch manager Sheri Mann told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

The border terriers, which are known for their ability to track rats, were brought in to hunt down the surviving rodents. The dogs sniffed out the rats and their handlers marked the spot for additional eradication efforts and rat bait application.

The dogs trained at the Kaena Point Natural Area Reserve on Oahu, which shares a similar environment, before their deployment.

The department is planning for Henry and Reese to return to the island for more searches.