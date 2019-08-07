Hawaii monk seal recovered and released after second rescue

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaiian monk seal has been released in good health after her second rescue by a marine mammal hospital.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Tuesday that the juvenile seal designated RH38 was recently released into the waters of Kauai.

The release marked the end of the seal's second rehabilitation at Ke Kai Ola monk seal hospital in Kailua-Kona in the past two years.

The hospital operated by the Marine Mammal Center says she has a tracking tag and appears to be doing well.

Officials say RH38 was hospitalized in August 2017 and treated for malnutrition and a heavy parasite load.

During the second rehabilitation beginning in March she was treated for several serious ailments.

In April, RH38 became the first seal to undergo a CT scan at North Hawaii Community Hospital.

