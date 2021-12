HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii health officials reported another 707 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases Tuesday, the fifth straight day of elevated infection numbers.

Hawaii had a seven-day average of about 100 daily cases in early December. Now, after several days of high case counts, there are more than 5,600 active cases among Hawaii's 1.5 million residents, according to the state Department of Health.

Health officials said there were at least 50 omicron variant coronavirus cases as of Monday. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said last week that early data suggests omicron is more transmissible than the delta variant.

Hawaii Lt. Gov. Josh Green said he wants more testing and vaccination sites to be established.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported that Green sent a memorandum to Gov. David Ige and other state officials saying Hawaii has enough federal funding to set up more vaccine booster and testing sites across the islands.

“It stands to reason that now we’re seeing the large omicron surge that we get as many people boosters as possible," Green said, adding that only 22% of vaccinated people have received boosters.

Vaccinated U.S. travelers to the state are no longer required to take tests prior to their arrival. Anyone who is not vaccinated must be tested before departure to Hawaii or face a quarantine upon arrival.

On Oahu, where the vast majority of the new cases are being reported, Mayor Rick Blangiardi said last week that officials had no plans to set up more coronavirus testing or vaccination sites before the holidays.

“It’s really hard to do before Christmas. It’s really a manpower issue,” he said. “We’re just going to encourage people who are available to get their third shots to get them.”

Oahu has a test positivity rate of 9% and the statewide average is 7%.