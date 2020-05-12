Health aide charged with murder in woman's stabbing death

ELIZABETH, N.J. (AP) — A home health aide fatally stabbed one of her patients inside the victim's home last month, authorities said.

Myrlande Dornelus, 41, is charged with murder and weapons offenses in the death of Anna M. Pollard, 62, whose body was found April 13 in her Elizabeth home, according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office.

Pollard was stabbed multiple times, authorities said, but it's not clear what sparked the attack. The slaying and Dornelus' arrest, which occurred Friday, were both made public by prosecutors on Monday.

Authorities have not said how long Dornelus had worked for Pollard or how she got the job. She has been a state-certified home health aide since March of 2007, her license is active and she had no disciplinary actions.

Dornelus remains jailed pending a detention hearing. It wasn't known Tuesday if she's retained an attorney.