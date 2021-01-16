Health fraud case: Mississippi pharmacy owner gets 18 years

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi owner of pharmacies and pharmacy distributors has been sentenced to 18 years in prison and ordered to repay the government nearly $287.7 million for his part in what prosecutors described as a $510 million health care fraud involving high-priced pain cream.
Wade Ashley Walters, 54, of Hattiesburg, also was ordered at Friday's sentencing to forfeit nearly $56.6 million that he gained personally from the scheme, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.