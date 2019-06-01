Health officials to hold emergency exercise in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Southern Nevada health officials plan to conduct a major emergency response exercise in Las Vegas on Sunday.

The Southern Nevada Health District says the exercise scheduled at the Thomas & Mack Center will test plans for dispensing medicine to the public in a public health emergency, with approximately 200 employees of Clark County playing multiple roles during the simulated event.

The University of Nevada Las Vegas also is participating in the event.

The health district says the exercise will test the logistics of setting up large facilities to provide medications and immunizations required under certain public health emergencies.